Pragmatic Play celebrates LatAm success with three major award wins

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has been recognised for its recent successes in Latin America, winning three prestigious awards.

The inaugural SiGMA Americas and Brazilian iGaming Summit (BiS) provided the backdrop to the award ceremonies that saw Pragmatic Play take home the Virtual Sports Provider of the Year and Mobile Game Provider of the Year titles at the event, held during the largest igaming conference in the region in São Paulo, Brazil.

Pragmatic Play was also recognised as Best Game Producer at the Brazilian igaming Summit Awards, held in conjunction with its SiGMA partners during an event that saw many companies and professionals coming together to explore new technologies and strategies.

The three award wins are significant for the provider, as it is recognised for an innovative, high-quality portfolio of games that have seen massive LatAm success during the last year.

Victor Arias, vice president of LatAm Operations for Pragmatic Play, said: “All of us at Pragmatic Play are thrilled to have won three awards at one of Latin America’s most prestigious events – SiGMA Americas and the Brazilian iGaming Summit.

“It was a fantastic event, giving us the opportunity to showcase all of the exciting, forward-thinking content we’ve got to offer and allowed us to connect with partners, both new and existing.

“We thank the summit and ceremony organisers for an incredible experience, as well as a massive thank you to the Pragmatic Play team – your brilliant work and dedication have truly paid off!”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

