Pragmatic Play extends Pixbet deal with Smart Studio addition

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with PixBet after signing a deal to deliver its Smart Studio solution to the operator, further solidifying its presence in the Brazilian market.

The deal will see a number of popular live casino tables made available to PixBet’s customers, which can all be customised through Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio technology to give an unparalleled gaming experience.

The Smart Studio solution offers varying levels of customisation and branding, utilising a range of cutting-edge technologies to give operators greater control over the game’s look and feel.

The provider previously integrated its diverse portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports titles onto PixBet’s online platform, with this latest extension of the collaboration ensuring that more localised content meets the evolving needs of players in the region.

The partnership marks the latest Smart Studio solution provided by Pragmatic Play in Latin America, where the provider continues to deliver bespoke and immersive content to leading operator brands.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE Powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Extending the relationship with PixBet to deliver a range of fully bespoke and customisable titles for their players is a great milestone for Pragmatic Play as it continues to supply Latin America with cutting-edge solutions, and reaffirms its position in the dynamic Brazilian market.”

Junior de Farias Santos, CEO of PixBet, added: “Working with Pragmatic Play to introduce bespoke titles to our players in Brazil has been instrumental in enhancing our gaming offering. Expanding our partnership with the integration of their Smart Studio solution is a testament to our shared commitment in delivering exclusive content and exceptional player experiences to all our customers.”



Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.