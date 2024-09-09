Pragmatic Play presents Mystery Mice

The game has potential wins of up to 5,000x.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Mystery Mice, a 6×6 cluster pays slot where power wilds aid a team of detective mice on a quest to uncover big wins.

Power wilds are introduced in the base game to boost winning combinations, landing with a random level between 1 and 10. During tumbles, each power wild sees its level decrease by one whenever it forms part of a win, remaining on the reels until it reaches level 1 and explodes in a winning combination.

Three or more magnifying glass scatters activate the bonus game with eight free spins. During the feature, power wilds are sticky between free spins and power-up symbols can add 1-3 levels at random to all power wilds on the screen. Hitting two or more scatters awards additional free spins.

Mystery Mice is the most recent addition to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio, following the success of Forging Wilds and Mustang Gold Megaways.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Highlighting the rich diversity of Pragmatic Play Slots, Mystery Mice introduces a charming, whimsical theme with new power wilds that become sticky in the bonus game, potentially leading to wins of up to 5,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.