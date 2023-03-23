Pragmatic Play sprouts multipliers in Rabbit Garden

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play has launched its latest slot game, Rabbit Garden, just in time for spring.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play celebrates the start of spring with carrots, clusters and coins in its latest release, Rabbit Garden.

Hopping into action on a 7×7 grid, Rabbit Garden features delightfully illustrated graphics, with rabbit, fox, and wheelbarrow symbols set against a beautifully animated springtime backdrop.

The popular tumble feature is activated when at least five symbols cluster together on screen to award a win, at which point they are removed from play, triggering a cascade of new symbols to increase the win potential. This continues until no more winning combinations appear from a tumble.

At any point in the game, the rabbit may climb over the coin collection area to the right of the grid and snatch a carrot, releasing up to 12 multiplier coins in a random pattern on the grid. If a win is created adjacent to this, the coin’s displayed multiplier value will be awarded – this can be up to 1,000x per coin!

Four or more scatters unlock the free spins round, where five spins are initially awarded. During the round, all winning symbols are added in a meter as points (one for a winning symbol and three for a coin).

Reaching 30 points retriggers the round at level 2 and applies a 2x multiplier to all wins and coins. There are five levels for players to explore in total, culminating in a 10x multiplier.

Rabbit Garden is the latest release from Pragmatic Play to feature the fan-favourite cluster mechanic, following recent hits like Mochimon and the multi-award-winning Sugar Rush.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Rabbit Garden is another signature slot from Pragmatic Play featuring our much-loved cluster mechanic, which we’ve adapted in this release to incorporate huge multipliers.

“The game’s colourful aesthetics and spring theme make it the perfect accompaniment to our growing cluster series, and we’re confident players will love the fast-paced gameplay and level-based free spins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.