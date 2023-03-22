Pragmatic Play expands reach in the LatAm market with Dinastia

As part of the agreement, Dinastia users will now have access to Pragmatic Play’s renowned slots, live casino, and virtual sports offerings.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has entered into a new venture with Dinastia, a deal which will see the provider’s entire catalogue go live on the operator’s platform.

As part of the exciting new agreement, Dinastia users will now have access to Pragmatic Play’s renowned Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports offerings, further leveraging the provider’s presence in the Latin American market.

Recently released slots such as Fire Archer and Club Tropicana are included as part of the deal as well as award-winning favourites Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, which are live on the operator’s brand. Pragmatic Play’s high-quality array of Live Casino staples such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel are also included.

Additionally, Dinastia customers will also benefit from Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, Horse and Greyhound Racing. This sophisticated offering is complimented by detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

In turn, Pragmatic Play extends its presence in the LatAm region. Its LatAm Hub has seen significant gains in the market, having recently struck deals with Jacare.Bet and NekoBet with plans for further partnerships for continued growth.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “This new partnership marks another benchmark in our Latin American roadmap. Pragmatic Play looks forward to a successful partnership with Dinastia and is delighted for the opportunity to deliver our entire Slot, Live Casino and Virtual Sports to an even bigger audience.

Dinastia representative added: “We are overjoyed to welcome Pragmatic Play’s portfolio to our collection. There is no doubt our customers will be thrilled with the vast variety of iGaming products available to them.

“Pragmatic Play has been at the forefront of development in the iGaming industry and is known for its pristine offering, which aligns with the values of Dinastia of only providing games of the highest standard.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play continues its LatAm missions at Colombia’s GAT Expo Cartagena