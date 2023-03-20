Pragmatic Play secures latest deal in Switzerland with swiss casinos

The supplier’s entire slot portfolio is now live with Swiss Casinos, giving players access to more than 300 premium games.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has partnered with Swiss Casinos, one of the biggest operators in Switzerland, as it further expands its foothold in the regulated market.

The supplier’s entire slot portfolio is now live with Swiss Casinos, giving players access to more than 300 premium games. Those include recent titles The Knight King and Cowboy Coins, as well as multi-award-winning player favourites Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, which are proven performers in the Swiss market.

The deal follows similar agreements with major Swiss brands such as Pasino.ch (Groupe Partouche) and 7melons (Grand Casino Bern), as Pragmatic Play cements its position at the forefront of slot development and distribution in Switzerland and beyond.

Irina Cornides, chief operations officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Swiss Casinos to our growing operator base after a fast and straightforward integration. Introducing Pragmatic Play’s premier games to an even larger audience will further strengthen our position in Switzerland, where Swiss Casinos is a leading online gaming brand.

“We look forward to working with the team closely as we continue to build momentum in this key regulated market.”

Patrick Mastai, director online casino at Swiss Casinos said: “Pragmatic Play remains one of the most consistent and unique slot providers in the market. It makes sense for us to partner with such a leading industry name on our latest venture which will undoubtedly positively impact our growth plans.

“We are excited to be able to bring such a vast array of new titles to our casinos and raise the stakes for our slot enthusiasts.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.