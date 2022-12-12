Pragmatic Play signs Venezuelan deal with liderendeportes.net

The deal sustains Pragmatic Play’s growth in Latin America, with the Venezuelan market continuing to support its regional commercial efforts.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has signed an agreement with Venezuelan operator Liderendeportes.bet, maintaining its activity and market presence in the country.

The new partnership will see the delivery of Pragmatic Play’s player-favourite Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports products, all of which enjoy huge popularity across regulated territories in Latin America.

Recently released slots such as Reel Banks™ and Fury of Odin™ feature as part of the deal, as well as award-winning games like Sugar Rush™ and Gates of Olympus™, alongside a diverse collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand™ and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, Horse and Greyhound Racing can also be enjoyed by Liderendeportes.bet customers thanks to the partnership, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to shake hands with Liderendeportes.bet a deal which welcomes another valued partner to Pragmatic Pay’s growing number of operators in Venezuela.”

“Again, we’re able to supply a multi-vertical package which is a testament to the quality and revenue-generating potential of our content in several areas.”

Felipe Saldivia, President at Liderendeportes.bet, said: “Signing with Pragmatic Play is great news for us and our players – it signals an influx of top industry content that is going to drive engagement and play sessions.

“We’re committed to providing the best quality experience and this new parentship will allow us to continue doing just that.”