Pragmatic Play turns up the heat in its latest slot, Hot Pepper

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, serves up spicy cluster wins in its new release Hot Pepper™.

Press release.- Set across a 7×7 grid, Hot Pepper™, Pragmatic Play‘s newest slot, is filled with Mexican-inspired symbols including tacos, limes, piñatas and more, which must form a cluster of at least five adjacent symbols to award a win. These winning icons are then removed from play with new symbols replacing them and tumbling in from the top of the game board.

Each winning cluster also produces a pepper wild, which substitutes all other symbols in the game, making it easier for players to create additional wins following a tumble.

This wild can also have a multiplier attached to it, which increases in size based on the number of symbols that created the cluster and the number of subsequent tumbles it is a part of up to a maximum of 128x.

Three bonus symbols are required to unlock 12 free spins, here any wilds created begin at the max level meaning they will carry a multiplier of at least 16x and can quickly climb as high as 128x depending on the number of symbols that formed a winning cluster.

This latest slot release follows hot on the heels of recent hits like Reel Banks™, Fury of Odin Megaways™ and Bigger Bass Blizzard – Christmas Catch™ which reside amongst a collection of over 250 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We understand our player’s affinity for cluster mechanics and wilds working in tandem as seen in Fruit Party 2™ or Wild Beach party™.

“Building upon these popular features seen in previous releases, whilst introducing upgrading wilds and a fun Mexican theme has created a slot that puts player engagement and enjoyment at its heart.

“This title ups the ante through the ability to increase wild multipliers we are keen to see fans’ reception to this spicy new release.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.