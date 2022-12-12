Pragmatic Play serves up delicious slices of fun in its newest slot, Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month.

Come and enjoy Pragmatic Play’s latest release, Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, serves up an Italian cuisine classic with its latest slot, Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™

Home to a variety of toppings, this title, inspired by possibly the world’s favourite feel-good food, caters to all tastes with salami, basil leaves, olives, mushrooms, and chilis making up the symbols.

These are joined by a classic three-wheeled Piaggio Ape pizza delivery van as the game’s wild, which substitutes all other symbols in-game except the scatters.

The game board in Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™ is loaded onto a large slice of gaming goodness resulting in a 2x3x4x5x6 grid which sees reels spin left to right and is accompanied by a jaunty traditional Italian soundtrack.

Landing three, four or five scatters award 10, 15 or 20 free spins and it is here that money symbols displayed as peppers can be collected via the Pizza Boy and Super Pizza Boy features. These can also be added to the board during the last spin to further increase the delicious wins on offer!

Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™ is also home to an ante bet, which increases the player’s chances of activating the bonus round.

This latest slot release follows hot on the heels of recent hits Fury of Odin Megaways™, Bigger Bass Blizzard – Christmas Catch™, and Santa’s Great Gifts™, which reside amongst a collection of over 250 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™ takes the world’s love for this classic dish and packs it with features and win potential.

“The game uses cutting-edge animation and design to seamlessly propel this popular theme into a world-class slot, delivering a feel-good experience powered by innovative mechanics”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.