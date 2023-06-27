Pragmatic Play signs LatAm partnership with Salsa Technology

Pragmatic Play partners with Salsa Technology to enhance its presence in Latin America, offering more players access to its extensive portfolio of games.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken a major step in bolstering its position in Latin America after partnering with Salsa Technology, the iGaming solutions provider in the region.

As a result of the deal, even more players in Latin America will now be able to access Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of games. The agreement includes its expansive and impressive collection of slots, with award-winning classics such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush alongside recently-released titles such as Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War and Spaceman, its renowned flagship crash game in LatAm.

The provider’s live casino vertical is also being aggregated, with player-favourite games such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUP Roulette included, alongside classic table games with intriguing twists.

Additionally, Salsa Technology will benefit from Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports content, including detailed 3D renderings of sports such as horse and greyhound racing, football, and motorsport.

The agreement is a substantial one for Pragmatic Play in the region. It follows several recent partnerships with Vem Betar, Juegalo and Land Vegas, showcasing Pragmatic Play’s commitment to reaching as many Latin American players as possible and continuing its growth in the market.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Salsa Technology in order to bring Pragmatic Play’s content to more players in Latin America than ever before.

“We’ve seen exponential growth, award wins and continued success in LatAm thus far, and this move allows us to bring our fantastic games to many more operators with Salsa’s easy-to-use solutions. We’re confident the results will be astounding!”

Eliane Nunes, head of marketing & sales at Salsa Technology, said: “Pragmatic Play is undeniably one of the most well-recognised and esteemed providers in Latin America, so it’s a no-brainer to integrate its excellent offerings into our umbrella.

“We work to bring the best games in the industry in the LatAm region, and we’re honoured to now be able to supply Pragmatic Play’s releases. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.