Pragmatic Play serves up a treat in Running Sushi

Running Sushi is the latest addition to the ever-growing range of slots from Pragmatic Play, following recent games such as Money Stacks, Bow of Artemis, and 6 Jokers.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is serving up a feast of money symbols in its latest release, Running Sushi.

In this 5×4 trip to a sushi bar, delicacies such as chilli miso, soy sauce, and shrimp can form winning combinations when 3-5 instances of the same symbol land on the reels.

Beneath the game grid, a conveyor belt presents between two and ten sushi money symbols on every spin. Each money symbol takes a random value of up to 1,000x the bet in the base game and 2,500x in the bonus game. During the base game, hitting three Take Sushi symbols awards the values of all money symbols on the screen.

Landing a trio of chef scatters activates the bonus game with 10 free spins. During the feature, the values of all money symbols are collected in a meter. When three Take All symbols hit, the player is awarded the value of all money symbols on the screen, plus those in the meter.

Running Sushi is the latest addition to the ever-growing range of slots from Pragmatic Play, following recent games such as Money Stacks, Bow of Artemis, and 6 Jokers.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Highlighting the increasing diversity of Pragmatic Play’s Slots portfolio, Running Sushi stands out with a fresh theme, beautiful visuals, and an exciting collection mechanic that can see random money values of up to 2,500x the bet added to the menu.”