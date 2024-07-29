Pragmatic Play presents “Bow of Artemis”

Players can progress through five levels in total as they hunt for the 10,000x max win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched “Bow of Artemis“, the latest addition to its popular Greek Gods series.

The fabled Goddess of the Hunt aims for wins when 5-25+ symbols connect horizontally or vertically on the 8×8 grid. In the base game, coloured markings can appear randomly behind normal symbols on every winning spin. When a win occurs on a marked spot, it triggers one of six special spin features after tumbles.

The company further stated: “The special spin features confer a range of benefits on players, each designed to increase winning opportunities. These include refreshing the grid with new symbols, transforming all instances of a random symbol into wilds, adding colossal symbols to the reels, and populating the grid with up to 30 instances of a random paying symbol.”

Artemis also has The Hunt feature in her sights. On every spin, the number of winning symbols that exploded during tumbles is counted in a meter. When the meter fills, The Hunt feature activates at level one with a total multiplier of 1x, 2x, 3x, or 5x depending on how many winning symbols were collected.

During The Hunt, all special spin features are guaranteed to be played once per level. Players can progress through five levels in total as they hunt for the 10,000x max win, with the total multiplier increasing by 1x, 2x, 3x, or 5x after each level.

“Bow of Artemis” joins hit releases such as Gates of Olympus 1000, Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War, and Wisdom of Athena in Pragmatic Play’s growing franchise of Greek mythology-themed games.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Expanding Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Greek Gods series, Bow of Artemis introduces a range of special spin modifiers and a thrilling multi-level bonus game, all of which can help players in their hunt for wins of up to 10,000x.”