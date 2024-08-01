Pragmatic Play charges up electrifying wins in Money Stacks

Money Stacks is the latest title in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following recent hits such as Bow of Artemis, 6 Jokers, and Big Bass Mission Fishin’.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Money Stacks, combining a money collect feature with two amped-up bonus games.

In the base game, classic symbols take centre stage in this 6×4 Slot with up to 4,096 ways to win and a money collect feature that can hit randomly on any spin in the base game. During the feature, money symbols can land with either cash values of up to 20x the bet or one of three fixed jackpots: 25x (MINOR), 250x (MAJOR), or 2,500x (GRAND). The values of all money symbols on the screen are awarded when the diamond collect symbol hits on the same spin.

Three or more scatters unlock one of two bonus games. Players can choose to enter the bonus game with up to 30 free spins and random wild multipliers of 2x, 3x, or 5x, which increase the number of symbols they substitute for with a value equal to the multiplier. Hitting two, three, four, five, or six scatters during the round retriggers the feature with 5, 8, 12, 20, or 30 free spins respectively.

Alternatively, players can enter the bonus game with up to seven money spins. During this feature, only money and collect symbols can hit, and at least one collect symbol is guaranteed to land on every spin.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Money Stacks expands Pragmatic Play’s Slots portfolio with a money collect feature that can award one of several fixed jackpot amounts. Players can also choose between two electrifying bonus games as they spin for wins of up to 5,000x their bet.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.