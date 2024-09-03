Pragmatic Play broadens Betmotion deal and integrates its bingo products with the Brazilian operator

The company currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month

This represents Pragmatic Play’s latest partnership extension in Brazil, where it continues to grow its commercial presence.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its relationship with Betmotion, one of the biggest Bingo operators in Latin America, after supplying its bingo portfolio.

The enhanced collaboration sees Pragmatic Play’s diverse range of bingo products integrated into the Brazilian operator’s platform, including popular titles Bingo Blast, Diamond Dazzle and the recent release Animingo.

The addition of Pragmatic Play’s bingo portfolio will allow Betmotion’s customers in Brazil to enjoy a comprehensive range of games, with its bingo rapidly becoming one of the region’s favourite gameplay variants.

The provider previously integrated its diverse portfolio of slots and live casino titles onto Betmotion's online platform, back in 2020. This represents Pragmatic Play's latest partnership extension in Brazil, where it continues to grow its commercial presence, delivering exceptional gaming experiences that resonate with both operators and players.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Betmotion is a leading operator in Brazil and Pragmatic Play has enjoyed much joint success with the company since first collaborating. This enhancement to the partnership is an exciting step that will see players across Brazil enjoy a selection of immersive Bingo content that will fuel further growth in Brazil for the provider.”

Bianca Passos, bingo manager at Betmotion added: “Working again with Pragmatic Play to introduce its Bingo to our growing customer base across Brazil has been key in enhancing our gaming offering with new and exclusive content. Their ever-expanding portfolio already resonates well with our players, and as its bingo products increase in popularity across the continent, now is a great time to elevate our partnership and integrate their exciting bingo variants.”

