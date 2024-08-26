Pragmatic Play introduces Forging Wilds

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Forging Wilds is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Forging Wilds, a 5×3 online slot set in a blacksmith’s workshop where free respins and wilds with incrementing multipliers pave the way for wins of up to 10,000x.

The blacksmith features front and centre with his bellow, hammer, and anvil. Whenever a wild symbol hits, it can randomly become forged. A forged wild triggers a random number of respins, remaining in place and receiving a +1x multiplier after each respin until randomly becoming unforged.

3-5 hammer scatters trigger the bonus game with a starting pool of 5-15 wilds. During the feature, the game keeps respinning. A random number of wilds can be taken from the pool and added to the grid on every spin, potentially becoming forged and leading to more respins and bigger multipliers. The round ends when there are no more wilds in the pool and no more forged wilds on the screen, but the action continues when three or more scatters hit and award up to 15 extra wilds.

Forging Wilds is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following recent releases Sumo Supreme Megaways and Running Sushi.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Forging Wilds adds a new dimension to Pragmatic Play’s extensive and diverse range of slots, firing up sticky wilds with incrementing multipliers, free respins, and wins of up to 10,000x the bet.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.