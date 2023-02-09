Pragmatic Play offers a taste of paradise in Club Tropicana

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

The 5×4 slot brings the excitement of a tropical getaway to life with symbols inspired by exotic drinks and vibrant fruits.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, is shaking up the slot scene with its latest game, Club Tropicana.

The 5×4 slot brings the excitement of a tropical getaway to life with symbols inspired by exotic drinks and vibrant fruits, with players aiming to create matching combinations across the title’s 12 paylines to be awarded a win.

Instant cash prizes are attached to money symbols that can appear on the reels, but can only be unlocked during the free spins round. Awarded for landing at least three scatter symbols in the base game, 10 free spins are initially unlocked and additional scatters award extra spins up to a maximum of 20.

During this round, a wild is added to the reels which collects all instant cash prizes on the game board. Every fourth wild collected unlocks a retrigger granting 10 additional spins and an incrementally increasing multiplier of up to 10x in total.

Club Tropicana continues the streak of recent hits like Fire Archer Monster Superlanche and Fish Eye, adding to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of over 300 unique game titles.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Showcasing fan favourite mechanics seen in Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass Bonanza, Club Tropicana features a free spins round with upgradeable multipliers and opportunities to retrigger free spins by collecting instant cash prizes. With a maximum 4,000x instant cash prize to unlock, this game is packed full of big win potential.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.