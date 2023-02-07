Pragmatic Play inks LatAm agreement with Vibra Gaming

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has signed an agreement with Vibra Gaming in an exciting new venture which strengthens its presence in the continent.

The new partnership will see the integration of Pragmatic Play’s Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports onto Vibra Gaming’s platform which has already been received with tremendous success in regulated Latin American territories.

Recently released slots including Sweet Powernudge and Pizza! Pizza? Pizza! are included as part of the deal as well as multi-award-winning games like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, alongside a diverse collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1 and Horse and Greyhound Racing can also be enjoyed by Vibra Gaming’s customer, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

The agreement solidifies Pragmatic Play’s standing within the iGaming industry in Latin America and demonstrates another step forward in its roadmap for continued commercial success in the region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We couldn’t be happier to have signed a deal with Vibra Gaming which allows us to continue our efforts in bringing an unbeatable experience to a growing number of operators in the region.

“We hope this early New Year success is a sign of what’s to come in 2023, hiking engagement and generating revenue while exceeding Vibra Gaming’s customer experience in the process.”

Ramiro Atucha of Vibra Gaming said: “We are delighted to have welcomed Pragmatic Play onto our platform.

“Its dedication to the region has always been something we’ve admired so it feels like the next logical step in continuing to deliver the highest-quality games and excellent customer experience.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.