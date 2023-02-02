Pragmatic Play hits the target in Fire Archer

Players will need to create matching combinations of these symbols to be awarded a win.

Fire Archer is the latest slot release by Pragmatic Play.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has reimagined the infamous adventurers of Sherwood Forest in the latest release, Fire Archer.

Money pouches, beer and feathered hats make up the symbols of this 5×5 release with 25 paylines. Players will need to create matching combinations of these symbols to be awarded a win.

Super Wilds are also present on the reels, influenced by the overall aesthetics of the slot and depicted as a target, these will always be hit by the sharpshooting protagonist and awards a line of wilds in one of eight different directions. These wilds substitute all other symbols except the free spin-awarding scatter symbols and helps players unlock wins.

Three scatters award five free spins where the Super Wild is enhanced to a roaming and upgradable Super Wild. Present throughout the bonus round and awarding wild lines each spin, the target requires two scatters to upgrade, this unlocks a retrigger of up to three additional spins and an extra direction for the wilds to be created across.

This fiery new slot release follows hot on the heels of recent hits like Monster Superlanche, Fish Eye and Mammoth Gold Megaways which reside amongst a collection of over 300 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Fire Archer provides an immersive world with upgrading features and wilds that can culminate in big win potential.

“Our talented team of designers, artists and composers at Pragmatic Play have created a slot where the excitement of play is encapsulated perfectly through vibrant visuals and artistry. This attention to detail is sure to draw players into a fully realised, feature-rich slot world to enjoy.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

