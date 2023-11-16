Pragmatic Play dons its spurs in The Wild Gang

The game is another thrilling addition to the company’s portfolio, giving players a dynamic gameplay experience with exciting features.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites players to don their cowboy boots and head to the Wild West with The Wild Gang.

Set at sundown in a Western town, the title features a 3-4-4-4-4-3 reel formation, with symbols including bottles and sheriff badges appearing on the game grid. Players must make winning combinations of at least three symbols from left to right to land a win.

Four different Wilds featuring each character from the gang can appear on the second, third and fourth reels. These Wilds all behave in the same way when landing during the base game, but landing them on the second and third reels sees them substitute for all pay symbols and gain a random multiplier of up to x4.

If three or more Wilds land during the base game, they function as Scatters, triggering a free spins bonus round. Three Wilds will trigger the Wanted Free Spins round, granting x2 multipliers the first time they land during the bonus and an x3 multiplier on the second instance.

Four Wilds will trigger the Dead or Alive Free Spins round, expanding the game grid to 6×4 and providing players with up to 4,096 ways to win, alongside an x4 multiplier on any Wilds that land. These multipliers are collected by a meter that persists until the round ends, applying to any win during the bonus.

The Wild Gang is another thrilling addition to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio, giving players a dynamic gameplay experience with exciting features. The game follows recent releases, including Timber Stacks and Chase for Glory, with more exciting titles on the horizon for the end of 2023.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are inviting players to join The Wild Gang in this fantastic new release, with a unique reel formation and multi-functioning Wilds that we are excited to present”.

She also explained: “The Wilds are the name of the game, with chances to unlock two thrilling bonus rounds alongside multipliers, an expanded game grid and more. The Wild Gang is a perfect showcase of Pragmatic Play’s continued aim to release dynamic, feature-rich slots that are a thrill to play every time.”