Pragmatic Play bolsters bet365 partnership with double country expansion

This marks the latest expansion between the two powerhouse brands.

Pragmatic Play has just rolled out their product portfolio in Sweden and Spain.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, further expanded its partnership with global giant bet365 into two key European territories.

Pragmatic Play has already taken an array of its leading slot titles live in Spain, with Spanish customers now able to enjoy titles such as Gates of Olympus, Sugar Rush, Big Bass Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza.

In addition to the expansion in Spain, Pragmatic Play has just rolled out their product portfolio in Sweden with bet365.

Players in the Nordic country are able to enjoy a plethora of slot titles, as well as Pragmatic Play’s engaging live games, including Mega Wheel and Boom City. In addition, its award-winning bingo solution will soon go live in the market.

This marks the latest expansion between the two powerhouse brands, following agreements in both the UK and Ontario.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Expanding our presence in Spain and Sweden not only speaks volumes about the strength of Pragmatic Play’s partnership with bet365, one of the world’s leading gaming brands, but it also highlights the increasing demand for our premium Slots and Live Casino content. This is an exciting time for both companies as we continue to grow in key regulated markets.”

See also: Pragmatic Play expands in LatAm following new content deal with GanaPlay

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Pragmatic Play into the Spanish market, and now Sweden. Its portfolio of award-winning and innovative content perfectly fits bet365’s product offering and Pragmatic Play is a welcome addition for our customers in both Spain and Sweden.”