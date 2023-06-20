Pragmatic Play launches Jackpot Play across top games

Jackpot Play includes four tiers, each with its own win probability and jackpot seed.

Pragmatic Play introduces Jackpot Play, enhancing the igaming experience with cash prizes.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has added a thrilling new product to its jackpot portfolio with the launch of Jackpot Play.

Designed to boost player acquisition and engagement with substantial cash prizes up for grabs, Jackpot Play is available across a growing range of player-favourite Slots from Pragmatic Play.

Operators can configure Jackpot Play across their own casino brands to create a local progressive jackpot network that connects to some of the most popular and successful titles in the industry. These include the multi-award-winning Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza, The Dog House, and many more, with additional new games set to be added in the coming months.

Dropping randomly at any time during gameplay, the jackpot is packaged within a mini-game that plays out on a 4×3 grid and sees players choose from an assortment of gems to reveal their win.

Easily integrated via Pragmatic Play’s Jackpot API, Jackpot Play includes four tiers – Minor, Major, Mega, and Grand – each with its own win probability and jackpot seed. Cash prizes are awarded to players via a seamless wallet or balance transfer.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “I’m delighted to announce the addition of Jackpot Play to our growing jackpot portfolio, following the launch of the unique community Power Jackpot late last year. Available across an ever-expanding selection of premium Pragmatic Play Slots, Jackpot Play lets operators create attractive progressive jackpot experiences for players across their own casino brands.”