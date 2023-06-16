Pragmatic Play expands Interwetten partnership with bespoke roulette table

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month

Pragmatic Play has introduced a bespoke Roulette table in collaboration with Interwetten, offering customisation options for an integrated gaming experience.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched a bespoke Roulette table with Interwetten. The Interwetten-branded Roulette table is one of Pragmatic Play’s customisable solutions which allows casino operators to brand different aspects of the gaming environment. This ensures a more integrated and seamless experience for players.

Providing a range of customisation and branding options to its ever-growing customer base, Pragmatic Play also offers fully dedicated Live Casino tables and studios to operators in regulated markets worldwide.

The launch of the new branded Roulette table marks continued growth for Pragmatic Play’s long-standing partnership with Interwetten, whose players can also enjoy access to the supplier’s award-winning portfolio of Slots.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Interwetten is a valued partner of Pragmatic Play, and I am delighted to see our relationship grow further with the launch of the new branded Roulette table.

“Pragmatic Play delivers a range of customisable solutions that enable our partners to brand their Live Casino environments, almost to any extent imaginable. This is part of our long-term strategy to provide more connected and immersive experiences for operators and their players.”

Mario Bilic, head of product at Interwetten, said: “Pragmatic Play has continued to deliver top-performing games for our customers, so we are thrilled to add to the existing collection.

“We are proud to now be able to count a unique branded solution to our Live Casino content, which we have no doubt will further boost player engagement.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.