Pragmatic Play launches Live Casino in Switzerland with Grand Casino Luzern

The launch of Live Casino content in Switzerland builds on Pragmatic Play’s existing partnership with Grand Casino Luzern.

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its reach in regulated markets worldwide.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released its player-favourite Live Casino games in Switzerland via Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand, mycasino.

The launch of Live Casino content in Switzerland builds on Pragmatic Play’s existing partnership with Grand Casino Luzern, which saw the supplier’s award-winning Slots portfolio go live with the operator in 2022.

Immersive gameshows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, PowerUP Roulette, and Boom City, along with classic table games such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack, are now available to mycasino players.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Grand Casino Luzern is a trusted and respected name in Switzerland, where Pragmatic Play’s extensive Slots portfolio is already widely available. We are delighted to extend our presence in this growing market with the introduction of our popular Live Casino games.”

Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern, said: “We’ve seen the popularity of Pragmatic Play slots since we initially began our partnership last year and therefore had no hesitation in extending the agreement to cover its incredible Live Casino selection as well. It’s been a pleasure working with its team to ensure a smooth rollout.”

