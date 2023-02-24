Pragmatic Play LatAm presents its 2023 Mission Itinerary

Pragmatic Play’s Latin American division has pledged to deliver unprecedented surprises at various industry events throughout the year under the corporate slogan, “Your favourite every time.”

Press release.- As 2023 gets underway and a new calendar year of events is set for the iGaming industry in Latin America, Pragmatic Play has outlined its 2023 Mission Itinerary, with the exclusive campaign set to further boost its position as a leading brand in the continent, twisting, transforming and elevating its gameplay experiences.

Under the corporate slogan “Your favourite every time”, the Latin American division of the company promises to surprise like never before at the various industry events across the year and invites the world to be part of its evolution.

The Story Behind the Journey

Throughout the year, Pragmatic Play LatAm will take us through a series of missions, with every event acting as a new opportunity for the supplier to excel. Accompanying Pragmatic Play on every step is the beloved Spaceman.

The fun character, who entered the Pragmatic Play universe less than a year ago in the titular crash game, quickly became a fan-favourite among Latin American users. Today he becomes the face of the bold undertaking, with the goal of reaffirming Pragmatic Play’s leadership across the continent and be a figurehead as it looks to its plant the Pragmatic Play flag at each landing point on the journey.

Pragmatic Play has already established itself as a major attraction at Latin American tradeshows, often investing in exhibition space, sponsorships and panel presences at nearly every show in the calendar. With its new strategy in place, it will incorporate elements of its new thematic axis, which will give life to several closely-linked actions, paving the way for a new dynamic interaction between the provider and its followers.

The Beginning of the Missions

The inaugural stop in this ambitious project will see Pragmatic Play LatAm touchdown in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, where its first mission awaits. However, this is just the start of a long array of shows and events across Latin America.

During this 10-month period, members of the Pragmatic Play LatAm team will be present throughout the continent, seeking to expand the company’s reach, build new bridges and strengthen ties with business partners and industry colleagues in each of the provider’s main markets.

After a very positive 2022, where Pragmatic Play established a very solid base in Latin America, with a clear focus on achieving its localization goals, this year will see it further its growth and consolidate its position as a market leader in the region.