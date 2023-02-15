Pragmatic Play goes live with Track and Races in Venezuela

Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its profile in Venezuela and further into Latin America.

The Live Casino content includes the supplier’s entire catalogue of exciting titles.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement with Venezuelan operator Track and Races and goes live with slots and Live Casino verticals.

The agreement sees the delivery of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slot titles including hit releases like Peak Power and Club Tropicana, as well as the multi-award-winning Gates of Olympus.

The Live Casino content includes the supplier’s entire catalogue of exciting titles, with casino classics like Roulette and Blackjack and gameshow hits such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports will soon be catered for thanks to a diverse selection of popular sports including Fantastic League football, along with horse and dog racing. All are authentic versions of real sports with a familiar range of betting markets displayed via state-of-the-art visuals.

Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its profile in Venezuela and further into Latin America with an impressive number of new partner agreements in what is a vital market.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “Venezuela is another important region for the Pragmatic Play team in LatAm, and Track and Races represents another valuable alliance through which we can maintain our reputation of providing the best in online casino entertainment.

Carlos Gonzalez at Track and Races said: “It’s difficult to find an operator in the market that doesn’t carry Pragmatic Play’s content so ensuring we offer the widest range of gaming and betting experiences for our customers is hugely important. We’re looking forward to working with Victor’s team and rolling out more quality play options.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play inks LatAm agreement with Vibra Gaming