Pragmatic Play saddles up for Wild West Duels

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has lassoed numerous bonuses and packed them into a cowboy-themed adventure in its latest release Wild West Duels.

Played across 5×5 reels, this gun-slinging title features a caboodle of Western-themed symbols and characters that must form a matching combination across the slot’s 15 paylines to award a win.

These symbols are joined by a wild which substitutes all other symbols in the game, making it easier to form wins. Three varying scatter symbols are also present on the reels with three or more of these needed to unlock one of the game’s three exciting bonus rounds.

The Beer Game bonus is played over 10 spins with multiplier wilds being held in place throughout the round. The Duel bonus is also played over 10 spins and offers a multiplier wild reel feature.

The most volatile of these free spins rounds is the Lost Relic Bonus, where players initially choose 9 shovels from a selection of 25, with each offering multiplier values and wilds that will be present across the subsequent three spins increasing the winning potential.

Wild West Duels follows hot on the heels of recent hits like Mystery Of The Orient, Wild Wild Riches Megaways and Peak Power which reside amongst a collection of over 300 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Wild West Duels blends a popular theme with a huge max win potential of 20,000x for players to set their sights on. Multiple bonus rounds give this highly volatile game another layer of entertainment, offering players a shot at massive rewards with each round showcasing varying features and mechanics that can trigger exciting rewards and boost replayability.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

