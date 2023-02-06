Pragmatic Play expands Betsson partnership with Jalia deal

Players of jallacasino.se will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s leading Roulette games under the Jalla brand

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a multi-product supplier to the iGaming industry, has signed a deal with Betsson Group to supply the operator’s Swedish brand, Jalla Casino, with a branded Live Casino solution.

Players of jallacasino.se will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s leading Roulette games under the Jalla brand. This is made possible via the supplier’s advanced Chroma technology, which supports bespoke customisation and allows for the creation of dedicated branded environments.

Pragmatic Play’s partnership with Betsson Group now spans numerous brands across the globe. The Jalla deal in Sweden also marks the continued growth of Pragmatic Play in key markets, following recent expansions in Latin America, Switzerland, and Italy.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is always looking to consolidate partnerships with leading operators. Our Chroma solution offers a unique, customisable product offering to online casinos, and we are thrilled to expand our Live Casino reach even further in Sweden with Betsson’s popular Jalla brand.”

Mattias Wennerkvist, managing director at Betsson Group Sweden, said: “This is truly an exciting collaboration for Jalla, which continues to grow and take market share in Sweden. This joint effort with Pragmatic Play allows us to offer a unique branded solution to our customers, all rolled out swiftly, immediately giving us a strong, engaging range of Roulette games.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.