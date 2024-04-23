Pragmatic Play extends partnership with Vegangster

Pragmatic Play continues to power up new possibilities of play in Live Casino.

The deal will further boost the relationship between the two parties, following an initial agreement in 2020 which saw Pragmatic Play roll out its slots portfolio to the platform provider.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its collaboration with renowned igaming platform provider Vegangster to include Auto Mega Roulette and other popular Roulette titles.

Vegangster, known for its commitment to offering cutting-edge gaming experiences, will now feature Pragmatic Play’s renowned live roulette games across its prominent online casino brands.

Pragmatic Play continues to power up new possibilities of play in live casino, offering traditional table games such as Roulette alongside original and highly immersive game shows and variants.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “This new agreement between Pragmatic Play and Vegangster highlights the strength and success of our Live Casino portfolio, with Roulette and Auto Mega Roulette ranking among our most popular live products.”

Daria Filipska, head of sales at Vegangster, added: “We’re constantly seeking to enrich our gaming offerings with top-quality content that resonates with our global audience. Our expanded partnership with Pragmatic Play signifies our commitment to providing players with the best gaming experiences available and we are excited to integrate Auto Mega Roulette and other Roulette titles into our platform.”