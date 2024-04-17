Pragmatic Play goes live with Pixbet for the Brazilian market

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has solidified its presence in the Brazilian market activating its products on PixBet’s site, a leading operator in Latin America.

Pragmatic Play has integrated its diverse portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports titles onto PixBet’s online platform, becoming available to its large customer base across the region.

PixBet’s customers can now benefit from Pragmatic Play’s extensive range of games, including fan-favourites Gates of Olympus and the recent Blackjack X offering, which promises to become a popular choice across the continent.

The alliance underscores Pragmatic Play’s continued commitment to expansion across Latin American markets, delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players through innovation and entertainment.

Victor Arias, VP of Latin America at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “This launch reinforces Pragmatic Play’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences to players across Latin America and also highlights the brand’s dedication to expanding its footprint in the dynamic Brazilian market.”

Ernildo Junior, CEO of PixBet, added: “Having Pragmatic Play’s multi-product portfolio marks a significant milestone for PixBet as we continue to elevate our offerings in the Latin American iGaming landscape, providing our players with top-tier gaming experiences.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.