Pragmatic Play represented Sugar Rush at GAT Cartagena event

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has heralded another successful visit to Colombia after participating in the latest edition of GAT Expo Cartagena.

One of the continent’s most anticipated events, it was supported by the world’s largest global supplier as a premium sponsor, standing out with an impressive brand presence at the Las Americas Convention Center.

Pragmatic Play transformed its stand into an environment that recreated elements and scenes from Sugar Rush, following the brand’s successful strategy of creating experiences based on its top-performing games.

This renowned slot is based on one of the most popular themes in the online industry: candy! The cheerful aesthetics, the warm colours, and the sweets have made it one of Pragmatic Play’s iconic slots since its release in 2022.

It also holds a prominent position in the preferences of the Latin American public, particularly in Colombia. So much so, that in the last month a sequel was introduced – Sugar Rush 1000.

Pragmatic Play demonstrated to its partners the strength of this title, which attracts end users and generates prolonged gaming sessions. In an interactive setting, the brand successfully conveyed the emotional connection that this style of gaming produces, owing to its extensive sensory stimulation.

Now, the company continues with its schedule of events under the Pragmatic Play Experience concept, preparing now for BiS – SiGMA Americas, which promises to be the largest exhibit of the year in Latin America.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.