Pragmatic Play expands its LatAm reach with the latest Betara signing

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

Betara will see Pragmatic Play’s slots, live casino and virtual sports integrated into its platform.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking its content provision to new heights in Peru with a multi-vertical agreement.

Thanks to the deal, the Peruvian operator Betara, will see Pragmatic Play’s slots, live casino and virtual sports integrated into its platform.

Included as part of the deal are award-winning slots such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush as well as recently released player-favourites including Big Bass – Hold & Spinner and Lamp of Infinity.

Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino will bring innovative titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand as well as classics such as blackjack and roulette.

In addition, Betara customers will be able to enjoy Virtual Sports content, with live football, greyhound and horse racing with immersive 3D renderings of each one of the events.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re thrilled to take all three Pragmatic Play verticals to new audiences in Peru with our latest partner, Betara. The strength in our content is crucial in continuing this upwards trajectory as we continuously expand across LatAm.”

Daniel Vargas Aguilar, Marketing manager at Betara, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pragmatic Play’s vast multi-vertical array to our platform as we cement our standing in delivering the highest quality online casino experiences to the Peruvian market.

“We anticipate a fantastic reaction from our audience to this new content with Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio that has proven a hit with players worldwide.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play gears up for appearance at Brazilian iGaming Summit