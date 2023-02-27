Pragmatic Play donates €100,000 in support of the Turkey-Syria earthquake response

More than 45,000 people are estimated to have died in the earthquake.

The donation from Pragmatic Play will be used to continue providing emergency medical treatment, shelter, food, warm blankets, and winter kits.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has donated €100,000 to the British Red Cross (Gibraltar) in support of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), of which the British Red Cross is a member.

On Monday 6th February in the early morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Gaziantep in Turkey (officially known as Türkiye).

Buildings collapsed, and hospitals, roads and infrastructure were destroyed, leaving thousands of people trapped in the rubble A second earthquake of 7.5 in magnitude followed later that day, causing more damage.

The Turkish Red Crescent immediately launched a crisis response across the affected area, which stretches into neighbouring Syria.

This involved mobilising staff and volunteers to assist with rescue efforts, providing blankets and tents as well as deploying emergency catering trucks and mobile kitchens.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent is responding to the disaster in Syria with health, water and nutrition services, and reports that 5 million people in the country are at risk or have been affected by the earthquakes.

At the time of writing, more than 45,000 people are estimated to have died in the earthquake and 100,000 have been injured.

The donation from Pragmatic Play will be used towards continuing these aid efforts through the provision of emergency medical treatment, shelter, food, warm blankets, and winter kits.

Julian Jarvis, CEO at Pragmatic Play, said: “What has happened in Turkey and Syria is truly devastating. Pragmatic Play stands in solidarity with all those affected, and we are proud to support the British Red Cross (Gibraltar Branch) and their contribution to humanitarian efforts in the region.

“We urge everyone to donate what they can to ensure that urgent aid continues to be delivered at this time of exceptional need.”

Cdr Edward L Davies RN, chairman of the British Red Cross Gibraltar Branch, said: “We are thankful to have received such a generous donation from Pragmatic Play which will go towards the continuous efforts of the Red Cross Movement in providing emergency medical attention and other much-needed services to earthquake-hit areas in Türkiye and Syria.

“With our vital work still ongoing, we welcome any other donations which can be made through the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal website.”