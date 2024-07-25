Pragmatic Play announces RETAbet partnership

Pragmatic Play popular games are now available for players in Peru and Spain.

The agreement sees Pragmatic Play’s premium content offering integrated into RETAbet’s platform

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed a new content deal with major operator RETAbet. The agreement sees Pragmatic Play’s premium content offering, which features Slots, Live Casino, and Drops & Wins, integrated into RETAbet’s platform. Popular and award-winning titles such as Sugar Rush, Big Bass Bonanza, and The Dog House are now available to players in Peru and Spain.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “RETAbet’s multi-market presence makes it a good fit for Pragmatic Play. We’re confident that our award-winning range of products, which already resonates well in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, will be well received by their players.”

Alvaro Gonzalez, chief marketing officer at RETAbet, commented: “This collaboration with Pragmatic Play will undoubtedly enhance our reputation as an operator across LatAm and Europe. We wanted to supply our players with a quality product and its range of verticals will resonate with players across Spain and Perú. We look forward to a strong relationship moving forward.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.