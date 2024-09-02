Pragmatic Play explores new frontiers in Mustang Gold Megaways

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Mustang Gold Megaways is a 6×7 slot with 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is saddling up for a new adventure in Mustang Gold Megaways.

In the base game of this 6×7 slot with 117,649 ways to win, money symbols can be hit with random values of up to 15x the stake. Four fixed jackpot tiers – Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand – can also be won, offering prizes between 20x and 2,500x the player’s bet.

Each collect symbol that lands awards all money prizes, free spins, and instant fixed jackpots on the screen, potentially leading to huge wins.

The bonus game can be triggered with up to five free spins for every scatter collected on the same spin. Before entering the feature, players can gamble up to five times for the chance to win even more free spins – with each successful gamble improving the odds of winning the next. During the bonus game, sticky gold collect symbols trigger respins as well as prizes as they slowly descend the reels.

Mustang Gold Megaways follows recent hit releases such as Sumo Supreme Megaways and Bow of Artemis in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mustang Gold Megaways builds on the iconic original slot from Pragmatic Play with more winning ways and features, introducing players to a new 6×7 grid, bigger jackpots, and an exciting gamble feature that can lead to more free spins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

