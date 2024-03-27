Pragmatic Play introduces a twist on picture bingo with Animingo

Animingo is a highly creative take on the popular Picture Bingo variant.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released a unique Bingo title combining the traditional format with vibrant imagery set in the animal kingdom.

Animingo is a highly creative take on the popular Picture Bingo variant. Immersive graphics and sounds draw the player into an engaging 50-ball Bingo game, with calls to win a One Line or Full House prize achieved by marking off various animal symbols.

This latest Bingo game gives players an extra chance to win even after the Full House prize has been won. Exclusive to Pragmatic Play, the new Pick a Pic post-game feature is designed to enhance player engagement. It allows players to choose their preferred animal symbol from a random selection, giving them the chance to win a selection of prizes, such as cash, Bingo tickets or spins on Pragmatic Play Slots.

Available on both mobile and desktop platforms, Animingo is fully interactive with advanced functionality.

Claire McDaid, VP of Bingo at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Animingo is Pragmatic Play’s imaginative take on Picture Bingo. From the high-quality rich visuals to the interactive post-game feature, every aspect of Animingo has been meticulously crafted to excite players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.