Pragmatic Play presents its new slot “Sumo Supreme Megaways”

Press release.- Pragmatic Play offers 7,776 ways to win up to 12,500x in its latest slot, “Sumo Supreme Megaways.”

Rikishi, kettlebells, and gold bars add weight to the reels in Sumo Supreme Megaways, where a box beneath each reel displays the total weight of the symbols above it. If one of these weights equals or exceeds the random target weight shown next to the grid, the box opens to reveal one of three random prizes: a money award of up to 500x the bet, a win multiplier of 2x-5x, or expanding wilds that fill the reel.

The target weight drops after every tumble, providing more opportunities to win. A box can open only once per spin, but if all five boxes hit during tumbles, the last to open reveals all three prizes. Randomly on any spin, the maximum 7,776 ways to win can be applied, increasing players’ chances of making the weight and breaking the boxes.

Landing four or more scatters awards entry to the bonus game with up to 28 free spins. Here, the same random target weight is used throughout the feature, with every tumble win reducing its value by one. Hitting four scatters retriggers the round with four additional free spins.

Sumo Supreme Megaways is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio, following recent releases “Money Stacks” and “Running Sushi.”

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Offering unique reel modifiers, immersive and original gameplay, and big win potential of up to 12,500x, Sumo Supreme Megaways joins a list of heavyweight slots from Pragmatic Play.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, bingo, and crash games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.