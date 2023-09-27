Pragmatic Play nets a new hit with “Big Bass Crash”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play makes waves in the igaming world with “Big Bass Crash”, combining a beloved theme with thrilling real-time decisions for players.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play returns to the shore with the latest development of an iconic series with “Big Bass Crash”.

Transforming the already popular Big Bass Slot into the Crash medium, “Big Bass Crash” provides a familiar and popular theme whilst offering the new twist of making real-time decisions as players cast their line on the hunt for big fish.

The simple yet immersive gameplay features the main character’s fishing line reach the depths of the ocean, which can snap at any time. Players place bets before each round begins, hoping to cash out before the line breaks and ending the round.

The title boasts the popular 50 per cent cashout feature, which allows players to secure half of their winnings and keep the other half in play for a chance at higher rewards.

“Big Bass Crash” also offers socially led gameplay, encouraging players to compete against each other on leaderboards, chat live, and view detailed bet histories.

Combining a fan favourite theme with the Crash genre allows for new ways to engage with the Big Bass series whilst providing cross-sell opportunities. The title follows Pragmatic Play’s hit Crash game Spaceman which was released in 2022.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “’Big Bass Crash’ takes Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass franchise to a whole new level – this time with added excitement brought by Crash mechanics to offer Big Bass fans a unique new experience with our favourite fisherman.

“The returning 50 per cent cashout feature in tandem with social elements encourage interactivity and enable players to personalise their experience in a way that suits their betting style. With speedy outcomes and a highly social atmosphere, we are very much looking forward to seeing players enjoy the latest title in our Crash game portfolio.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.