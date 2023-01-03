Pragmatic Play and Pentagol sign Peru deal

The new partnership will see Pentagol’s operation able to provide its customers access to Pragmatic Play’s player-favourite Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports products.

Press Release.- Pragmatic Play, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has agreed on a content delivery deal with Peruvian operator Pentagol, boosting its profile in the thriving Latin American market.

The new partnership will see Pentagol’s operation able to provide its customers access to Pragmatic Play’s player-favourite Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports products, which all enjoy huge popularity across Latin America.

Recently released slots such as Reel Banks and Fury of Odin feature as part of the deal, as well as award-winning games like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, alongside a diverse collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, Horse and Greyhound Racing can also be enjoyed by Pentagol’s bettors thanks to the new deal, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

Pentagol becomes the latest operator partner to benefit from Pragmatic Play’s wide range of quality content in a Peruvian market that joins its neighbours in maintaining Latin America’s status as one of the most active globally.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pentagol is the latest operator that we’re delighted to welcome as one of our valued partners. It has a platform that is ideal for our content to gain a stronger position in the Peruvian market.”

José Tornero, Operations Manager at Pentagol, said: “Having the amount of new games that this deal brings to our players is hugely important to our growth plans and we couldn’t be happier.

“Pragmatic Play games are a must-have for any operator in Peru as players here insist on the best titles possible and it is essential for us to remain competitive.”