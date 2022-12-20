Pragmatic Play goes live with Brazilian operator Galera Bet

Galera Bet becomes the latest operator partner to benefit from Pragmatic Play’s wide range of quality content.

Pragmatic Play has signed a new agreement with Galera Bet to supply its products.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has further strengthened its profile in Brazil thanks to an agreement with Galera Bet to supply its products.

Thanks to the new partnership, Galera Bet now provides its customers access to Pragmatic Play’s player-favourite Slots, including the recently released Reel Banks™ and Fury of Odin™, as well as award-winning games like Sugar Rush™ and Gates of Olympus™.

The supplier’s innovative and popular crash game Spaceman is also included in the agreement and is now available on the operator’s platform.

Galera Bet becomes the latest operator partner to benefit from Pragmatic Play’s wide range of quality content in a Brazilian market that joins its neighbours in maintaining Latin America’s status as one of the most active globally.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We welcome Galera Bet and its players as the latest to benefit from our expanding range of games and we thank them for further extending our reach into Brazil. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.

Galera Bet Representative said: “We’re delighted to sign this deal with such a prominent supplier as Pragmatic Play and to see its games live. Its games are among the most popular in the country and having them at our disposal is a huge boost to our brand.”