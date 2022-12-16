Pragmatic Play enters partnership with Swiss market leader mycasino

The deal will see the online casino’s customers provided with access to Pragmatic Play’s renowned slot portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Switzerland by establishing an agreement with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand mycasino.

The deal will see the online casino’s customers provided with access to Pragmatic Play’s renowned slot portfolio, including the latest hits Sweet Powernudge™ and Santa’s Secret Gifts™, as well as multi-award-winning games Gates of Olympus™ and Sugar Rush™, and top-performing title, The Dog House™.

As the number one operator in the Swiss market, mycasino is renowned for providing its customers with the finest gaming experiences from the industry’s leading providers.

The agreement marks additional growth for Pragmatic Play as it continues to reinforce its impressive standing across key European markets.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to expand our footprint in Switzerland and take our distinguished slot vertical live with a leading brand in mycasino.

“The Swiss online market is one that we have made strides in over 2022, taking our products live with a number of key operators. This agreement will ensure we can entertain an ever-broadening player base with proven slots that are loved by players all over the globe.”

Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern, said: “Forming partnerships with businesses that share our passion for gaming has always been important to us, so an agreement with a giant like Pragmatic Play is a momentous win.”

“We are excited to launch the slot content with our online platform mycasino and expect the provider’s award-winning products to go down a treat with our customers.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

