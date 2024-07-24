Gamification and socialisation: Pragmatic Play looks ahead to the end of 2024

The tools available to the industry have never been larger to build these pillars

Pragmatic Play analyses the biggest trend for the online entertainment universe this year: gamification and socialisation.

Opinion.- As we conclude the first half of 2024, amidst a dynamic push towards the regulation of igaming in Latin America, the main predictions for the industry in the region have so far proven accurate.

At the end of 2023, several firms and experts were announcing what was already emerging as the biggest trend for the online entertainment universe this year: gamification and socialisation.

After six months filled with product launches, exhibitions, and an increasingly competitive environment, these two pillars have become key focal points for providers and operators alike.

This shift has also impacted different areas of the industry, such as streamers and influencers. Previously, they were not a major part of any marketing strategy or game launch, but over the past two years, they have become key actors, driving an unprecedented movement in the region.

See also: Pragmatic Play goes live with Lotería de Lara for LatAm

What do we mean by gamification and socialisation?

While these concepts can be applied to various fields, they play a crucial role in this industry.

Unlike past trends, the current focus is on creating complete, immersive, experiences rather than just gaming sessions. Thus, gamification and socialisation are now essential elements in responding to the demand for immersive experiences that engage players and make them feel part of an environment.

User habits have been changing, leading to the integration of tools that enhance quality and add elements of interaction, participation, and motivation – key components in crafting memorable experiences and bringing the igaming communities together.

In the first half of 2024, there has been an increase in options that appeal to the social nature of humans and their need to feel challenged. This includes overcoming personal records and then those of others.

To achieve this, a series of components have been developed that not only meet this need but also maintain a persistent and much more fluid volume of activity. These elements collectively foster a positive perception among players.

The tools available to the industry have never been larger to build these pillars. The toolkit includes, but is not limited to social tournaments, competitions, challenges, live interaction through chats, communities or groups of players, leaderboards, betting histories, recent game results, environment customisation, bonus games, free rounds, and the ability to choose settings such as volatility and types of bonuses.

See also: Pragmatic Play delivers further customised live casino content for EstrelaBet

Revolutionary ideas or a return to the social roots of entertainment?

Incorporating these elements yields transformative and even revolutionary outcomes, particularly when compared to conventional, simpler, and arguably more individualistic forms of gaming. However, the most successful gamification and socialisation tools today also reflect a return to the social roots of gaming, albeit in updated formats with various virtual components.

Sharing results, exchanging tips, aiming for top positions on leaderboards, being part of a group, participating in events with others, making real-time decisions, and competing against other players have always been strong motivators for spending leisure time, having fun, and betting. As we move into the second half of 2024, these motivations continue to hold true.