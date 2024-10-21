Pragmatic Play adds a Halloween-themed sequel to its Big Bass franchise: “Big Bass Halloween 2”

In this 5x3 slot free spins and modifiers add more chances to win the bonus game.

The game is the latest addition to the company’s fishing-themed slots series, following recent hits “Big Bass Mission Fishin'” and “Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe.”

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released “Big Bass Halloween 2“, the latest addition to its Big Bass franchise and a Halloween-themed sequel that more than doubles the original’s maximum win potential.

The possessed fisherman returns in this ominous 5×3 slot, where free spins modifiers add even more chances to win in the bonus game. Landing 3-5 scatters triggers the bonus game with an initial 10-20 free spins. If just two scatters land on the reels, a third can be hit through one of two random features.

Before the bonus game begins, a selection of free spins modifiers can be awarded randomly, including extra free spins, more money symbols, and the opportunity to start the bonus trail at level two.

During the feature, the fisherman collects symbols to round up the value of all money symbols on the screen – these can be worth up to 5,000x each. If collect symbols land without any money symbols in view, or vice versa, a feature can randomly trigger to award wins. Every fourth fisherman awards 10 extra free spins and a money symbol multiplier of 2x, 3x, and 10x, helping players reel in wins of up to 5,000x.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Halloween 2 brings free spins modifiers to one of Pragmatic Play’s most successful slots series, helping players to reel in wins of up to 5,000x.”