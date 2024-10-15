Dedicated environments: Pragmatic Play explains how to create new level of brand presence

The company has shared igaming industry insights.

Press release.- As the igaming industry continues to grow, new challenges arise, pushing companies to take further steps in terms of brand identity and presence. Pragmatic Play stated that in this context, they must aim to broaden the traditional view of live gaming environments.

This challenge falls on both suppliers and their business partners. The company said that providers must work on continuous technological improvements to create more branded spaces, while partners must invest in acquiring those products with more customisation options. Pragmatic Play shared insights about dedicated environments.

Why consider dedicated environments?

While the number of live game developers meets the current demand for classics like blackjack, baccarat and roulette, it is crucial to consider two key factors in the industry to ensure the best possible offerings for the target audience. First, it should be noted that the number of online operators is growing faster than the providers of these games. Second, although the live casino vertical has introduced innovative options, traditional games remain the main attraction.

The result of these two factors is a limited number of brands developing these games, even fewer favourite titles within the vertical, and a growing number of platforms in which to find them.

This translates into numerous brands with a very similar offering. This is not the case with slots, where there is an overwhelming abundance of titles available. Therefore, creating dedicated environments is now essential for reinforcing a brand identity and image, and thus achieving the necessary differentiation from one platform to another.

How to create dedicated environments?

The possibility of customised environments allows games to be aligned with a certain brand identity, emphasising the best content of the site. These solutions take key elements of the games, such as the cloth or the edge of the tables, or essential parts of the studio, such as the carpet or the back wall, and turn them into branded components.

Actions such as placing a logo or slogan or using a specific colour palette in these specific areas completely transform the visual aspect of the game. This gives the operator a more prominent presence, and in a way, makes the provider’s titles its own.

How can a customised environment make a difference?

Using these kinds of tools results in significant benefits for online casinos, as they can apply different levels of branding within the games. The greatest advantage undoubtedly lies in the effect it has on users.

Once a player enters a game specifically designed for a certain betting site, they not only experience the game itself but also associate it with the operator’s brand. In their mind, they are not just playing blackjack, but blackjack from their chosen platform. This association often happens unconsciously, as the brand elements get embedded in the player’s mental map, absorbed almost imperceptibly the first time they encounter the title.

It’s important to note that these mental associations expand, creating a network of linked elements, such as the colour most identified with the website, the typography family it uses, or a design style. In a way, this is similar to the sensation one experiences in a physical casino, where beyond the game and the space, the ambience remains. And it is precisely that ambience that makes that casino unique compared to others.