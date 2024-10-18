Pragmatic Play unveils its latest online slot: “Vampy Party”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to nine new slots a month.

“Vampy Party” is a six-reel slot offering up to 3,600 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has unveiled its latest online slot, “Vampy Party,” where a win multiplier doubles with every tumble, reaching up to 1,024x.

Set in a lively, nocturnal world, “Vampy Party” is a six-reel slot offering up to 3,600 ways to win. On any spin, a win multiplier starting at 1x doubles with each successive tumble, reaching up to 1,024x, while marked symbols on reels three and four can randomly transform into wilds for the next tumble.

Landing 3, 4, 5, or 6 scatters triggers the bonus game with 12 free spins and a win multiplier of 8x, 16x, 32x, or 64x respectively. Before the feature begins, players can gamble to increase their starting multiplier up to 256x. Tumbles can increase the multiplier up to 1,024x, just like in the base game. Hitting another 3-6 scatters resets the number of free spins to 12 and multiplies the starting multiplier by 2x–16x, helping players boogie their way to wins of up to 5,000x.

“Vampy Party” is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following the recent hit releases “Release the Kraken Megaways,” “The Dog House Muttley Crew,” and “Wisdom of Athena 1000.”

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “’Vampy Party’ arrives just in time for Halloween and promises an unforgettable experience for players. The game builds on fan-favourite features, with tumbling reels doubling the win multiplier up to 1,024x per tumble.”

while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.