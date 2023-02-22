Powerball seals sponsorship deal with Nascar

The lottery game has been named the racing association’s official lottery game.

US.- The Lottery Association’s Powerball lottery game has become an official partner of American stock car racing association Nascar. Powerball has been named Nascar’s official lottery game.

Nascar and Powerball will create a season-long promotion. The campaign will culminate with one lottery player winning a $1m prize in a special draw broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during Nascar Championship Weekend to be held November 3 to 5.

The 2023 NASCAR regular season began on February 19 with The Great American Race, the 65th Annual Daytona 500.

Daryl Wolfe, Nascar executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said: “Nascar and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part. Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, added: “Powerball and Nascar both have the extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together, to dream and cheer for something big. That’s why Powerball is proud to partner with Nascar to bring extra excitement throughout the season, which includes awarding a $1m prize to a player in Phoenix!”

Poweball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Pala Casino to sponsor Casino 400 Nascar Cup Series

Pala Casino is the sponsor of this year’s Casino 400 Nascar Cup Series race, which will be held on February 26 in Fontana, California. Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Ford will carry Pala Casino colours during the second event of the Nascar Cup Series regular season, following the Daytona 500.

Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino said: “We thank Nascar for their warm embrace of Pala Casino as the Title Sponsor of this Nascar Cup Series race, The Pala Casino 400. Casinos and racing have a lot in common: Action. Pala Casino has spinning ‘reels’ and Nascar has spinning ‘wheels’ – they both spin fast, the experience at both venues is thrilling, and they both create winners.”