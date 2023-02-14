Pala Casino to sponsor Casino 400 Nascar Cup Series

The upcoming race is the second event of the Nascar Cup Series regular season.

The Casino 400 Nascar Cup Series race will be held in Fontana, California, on February 26.

US.- Pala Casino will sponsor this year’s Casino 400 Nascar Cup Series race, which will be held on February 26 in Fontana, California. Chris Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Ford will carry Pala Casino colours during the second event of the Nascar Cup Series regular season, following the Daytona 500.

Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino said: “We thank Nascar for their warm embrace of Pala Casino as the Title Sponsor of this Nascar Cup Series race, The Pala Casino 400. Casinos and racing have a lot in common: Action. Pala Casino has spinning ‘reels’ and Nascar has spinning ‘wheels’ – they both spin fast, the experience at both venues is thrilling, and they both create winners. The Pala Casino team and the Pala Band of Mission Indians are very proud to sponsor this Nascar Cup Series race. We look forward to enjoying many more years together.”

Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen added: “Our fans will quickly notice the enthusiasm Pala Casino brings to the table. Pala Casino, Nascar, The Auto Club Speedway, and RFK Racing is a winning combination.”

Last year, Kansas Speedway’s Nascar Cup Series race was renamed Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

