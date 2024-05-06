Potawatomi Casino Hotel opens sportsbook and new poker room

The opening is the final phase of the Milwaukee casino’s $190m renovation.

US.- The Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has celebrated the opening of its permanent retail sportsbook and poker room, marking the final phase of the casino’s $190m renovation.

The 6,500 square feet sportsbook has a two-floor layout, a 2,000 square foot LED screen, a broadcast booth and seating for over 200 patrons. Kiosks and ticket writers will be accessible to all casino guests. The Poker Room has 14 tables offering various games, including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel CEO, Dominic Ortiz, said: “As our teams get into the playoffs and they make big runs, it’s huge for us. The excitement in the city and the people that come and watch and want to be a part of it, and you know, place their bets and enjoy it and watch it and win some money while they win.”

In September 2023, the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino opened its renovated third floor to the public, the first phase of the renovation project. The renovations include the addition of what is now the casino’s largest gaming area, ElevenHundred. It includes 633 slot machines, 16 gaming tables (12 blackjack, two roulette and two craps), a new dual-wheel roulette game, electronic blackjack and craps games. The ElevenHundred Bar & Lounge seats 78.

