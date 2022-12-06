PopOK Gaming releases four new super-slots

PopOK Gaming's new games will satisfy all the requirements.

PopOk Gaming ends the year in an astonishing way with the release of four new slots.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has released three new additions that will provide an outstanding iGaming experience to any player. The latest expansion of PopOK Gaming’s portfolio offers even more exciting titles.

Please welcome Baccarat, Flaming Phoenix, Wild Poki, and FruitBall.

Baccarat is a card game played between the Player and the Banker. The game’s objective is to predict which hand will be the highest—the hand with a value closest to 9 wins.

Flaming Phoenix is a perfect video slot for players who enjoy the Asian atmosphere. With a 5×3 panel and extra reel, Flaming Phoenix provides 243 different ways to win, offering such attractive features as Flame Shots, Scatters, Wildes or Free Spins. So with this super diverse game, anyone can fly as high as a Phoenix.

Wild Poki is a 5-line video slot. With its appealing features of Poki Wild and Bonus symbols, and Poki Wheel awarding Multipliers, this game is all about an extra level of thrill and excitement.

The 5×3 panel video slot FruitBall offers exclusive gameplay with various outstanding features: 6 or more Ball Symbols can trigger a Bonus Game, that offers cash prizes with reel Multipliers up to 20x and a chance to jump into Super Game which starts when the entire board is filled with balls. Here players can multiply their wins up to 5X.

PopOK Gaming‘s new games will satisfy all the requirements: stunning graphics, fantastic sound effects, and lifelike animations will surely not disappoint!