PopOk Gaming has a brand new partnership with Monotech

Press release.- Providing games to hundreds of online casinos around the world, PopOK Gaming is dedicated to building strong long-term partnerships. The proof of it is the new collaboration with a state-of-the-art platform like Monotech, which provides advanced betting solutions and offers an innovative approach to the online gaming industry.

From now on, Monotech’s numerous operators can offer their players high-quality iGaming entertainment with PopOK Gaming’s various slots, thrill live casino games and attractive instant games.

Head of Account Management at Monotech Joachim Eltz commented, “We are happy to build synergies and win-win cooperation with PopOK Gaming. We have reignited our game aggregator portfolio with the PopOK brand. The integration process finished quickly with the help of the PopOK Team”.

PopOK Gaming is confident that its products will complete Monotech’s game arsenal, as they are made with close attention to all the details, from features and payout structure to animation and sound effects.

Business development executive at PopOK Gaming Luiza Melikyan, on this partnership acquisition, “Our award-winning content will be an excellent addition to Monotech’s portfolio. Thanks to both our teams for their great work”.

So, as a result of this win-win partnership, countless gamers will have their happy-go-lucky and uninterrupted gaming experience, and the operators will reap their profits with high website traffic.