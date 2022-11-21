Popok Gaming has received a Certificate for Sweden

PopOK Gaming lands in Sweden with its extensive catalogue of games.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming aims to expand its horizons and provide a high-level iGaming experience for new audiences. Sweden is the next destination; local players can enjoy 18 of our slots and the Progressive Jackpot already.

The well-known titles include Yummy, Lost Treasure, Hot Bar, Lucky Jungle, Magic treasures of Egypt, Los Apaches and many others. All mentioned above meet local industry standards and promise to keep local players interested.

So, PopOK Gaming’s Swedish partners can guarantee their players a top-quality iGaming experience.

PopOK Gaming CEO Karen Gulkanyan, commented, “The certification was rigorous in Sweden, and we are proud that our games met all requirements. This is a huge milestone for us, and we look forward to continued success in the Swedish market and building strong partnerships there”.